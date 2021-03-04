Grindrod’s ship comes in
No need to give this former albatross a wide berth, as bumper commodity markets and a vessel shortage pay off
04 March 2021 - 05:00
For the best part of three years, Grindrod Shipping has been in the doldrums — or at least lost.
Instead, the market was on the lookout for value opportunities at its more illustrious corporate cousin, Grindrod Ltd...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now