Money & Investing Empire builder: Adrian Gore’s grand plan for Discovery The health and insurance units remain stalwarts for now, but analysts expect dramatic changes in future BL PREMIUM

Despite the horror of Discovery’s Covid numbers — 5,711 group members and 12 employees have died, and R4.3bn in claims has been paid out — the group has had a startlingly good run on the JSE in the past month.

The fast-growing financial conglomerate’s shares rallied almost 17% in February; over one year the stock has gained almost 57%...