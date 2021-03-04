Empire builder: Adrian Gore’s grand plan for Discovery
The health and insurance units remain stalwarts for now, but analysts expect dramatic changes in future
04 March 2021 - 05:00
Despite the horror of Discovery’s Covid numbers — 5,711 group members and 12 employees have died, and R4.3bn in claims has been paid out — the group has had a startlingly good run on the JSE in the past month.
The fast-growing financial conglomerate’s shares rallied almost 17% in February; over one year the stock has gained almost 57%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now