Money & Investing Banks: The long slog to claw back earnings It’ll be a while yet before banks claw back their 2019 earnings. But there should be a limit to 2020’s profit drop BL PREMIUM

Banking shares might be taking a breather, but they are still well up on their lows at the depth of the March panic.

Absa on R124 and Nedbank on R132 are double their March lows, while Standard Bank at R135 and FirstRand at R51 are both about two-thirds stronger...