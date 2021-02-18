Money & Investing the g spot Unrelenting Italtile BL PREMIUM

Italtile — the owner of CTM and Ceramic Industries — has had an astonishingly good pandemic. With people starved of travel opportunities and staring at horrible rooms much of the day, many have gone on a redecorating binge, helping the tightly held mid-cap stalwart post a 38% jump in first-half trading profit, to R1.4bn. The FM spoke to CEO Jan Potgieter.

Is it simply being in the right industry at the right time, or were there things you did to produce these results?..