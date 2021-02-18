Money & Investing Okiep copper mine: A rich seam, restored It’s easier to raise funding in North Korea and Afghanistan, apparently. But the Okiep copper mine is back in the game BL PREMIUM

SA’s illustrious mining history is often not examined much further back than the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand, which kicked off the 1886 gold rush, or the diamond finds 20 years previously on the banks of the Orange River.

But 300 years before either, Cape governor Simon van der Stel led a party to the Northern Cape where he found copper...