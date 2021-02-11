Money & Investing Poker faces over Huge bid Adapt IT’s cards are close to its chest, but there’s every chance Huge’s bid could bring out the best in both firms BL PREMIUM

Unsolicited takeover bids have a way of bringing out the flavour in the target company.

Older readers may remember Nedbank (then Nedcor) tilting opportunistically at the larger Standard Bank in the late 1990s, offering one share for every 5½ Standard Bank shares...