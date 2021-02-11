Emerging markets: Easy money boom
The central bank money taps have been a boon for emerging markets of late. But can the good times continue?
11 February 2021 - 05:00
Emerging markets have had their best start to the year in, well, years, with $17bn finding its way into the top 30 developing economies.
It’s a far cry from the huge outflows suffered by stock markets in the developing world in March last year...
