Reddit vs Wall Street: Financial insurrection
The GameStop phenomenon isn’t just speculation. It’s anger. Does it mean Wall Street is broken, or working as it should?
04 February 2021 - 05:00
Like much of the rest of the world, SA’s financial commentariat has been captivated by the bizarre story of GameStop, a once barely known US video game retailer whose share price rocketed more than 1,700% last month.
Its incredible run has prompted a series of trading bans and responses from everyone from the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez...
