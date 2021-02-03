Kouga Wind Farm generates multiple benefits for investors, community

An investment by Stanlib in a renewable energy developer in 2010, even before SA’s renewable energy independent power procurement programme (REIPPP) was launched, has delivered benefits to the country, the local community, and investors.

In 2010, Stanlib invested R12m in a renewable energy company, which, to help reduce the risk, was made available only when certain milestones were reached. This gave Stanlib the right to take up 35% of the equity in the project under development: the 80MW Kouga Wind Farm, about 70km southwest of Port Elizabeth.

When the first round of bidding in the REIPP was launched, planning for the Kouga Wind Farm project was at an advanced stage, which gave it a first-mover advantage. It was one of 28 wind farms approved in round one of the REIPP. Stanlib took up its 35% stake when the project reached financial close in 2012 and has since increased its stake to 40.6%.

The Kouga Wind Farm, which cost R1.85bn to construct, has been fully operational since March 2015. It delivers about 300-million kW hours of clean energy to the grid each year, which is enough to power about 50,000 households.

Today Stanlib’s stake, which is held in the Stanlib Infrastructure Private Equity Fund I, is valued at a significant premium to the initial investment made. Apart from attractive returns for investors, Fund I’s investments have generated more than 700 direct jobs and 700-million tons of carbon emission reductions a year. The community, which holds 26% of the wind farm, has enjoyed significant upliftment from the project, such as the building of new schools, skills development, and job creation.

Mobilising private capital for infrastructure requires expertise

Private sector capital plays an increasing role in upgrading and maintaining SA’s infrastructure base, with significant potential for positive impact on surrounding local communities. This supports the government’s identification of infrastructure investments as an important driver of future growth of the South African economy, and especially in critical areas such as the provision of power, water and transport infrastructure, among other basic services.