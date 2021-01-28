New Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith right on the money
Chris Griffith has made a career of good timing. His taking the top job at Gold Fields bodes well for gold bugs
28 January 2021 - 05:00
Pitted against some of the larger-than-life characters in the mining industry, incoming Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith isn’t likely to win the title of Mr Personality.
But at a time of euphoric highs for the gold price, shareholders may take comfort that a level-headed, experienced leader is taking the top job at one of the world’s largest gold miners...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now