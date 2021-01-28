Money & Investing New Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith right on the money Chris Griffith has made a career of good timing. His taking the top job at Gold Fields bodes well for gold bugs BL PREMIUM

Pitted against some of the larger-than-life characters in the mining industry, incoming Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith isn’t likely to win the title of Mr Personality.

But at a time of euphoric highs for the gold price, shareholders may take comfort that a level-headed, experienced leader is taking the top job at one of the world’s largest gold miners...