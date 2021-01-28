Money & Investing Dry but high: Distell buys into dope Barred from selling booze, Distell has dipped into the cannabis market. It’s not as off-the-wall as it seems BL PREMIUM

The decision by investment stalwart Remgro and liquor group Distell to take a punt on Releaf Pharmaceuticals’ cannabis wellness brand, Rethink, makes for goofy copy.

Yes, what are those straight-laced executives in Stellenbosch smoking?..