Dry but high: Distell buys into dope
Barred from selling booze, Distell has dipped into the cannabis market. It’s not as off-the-wall as it seems
28 January 2021 - 05:00
The decision by investment stalwart Remgro and liquor group Distell to take a punt on Releaf Pharmaceuticals’ cannabis wellness brand, Rethink, makes for goofy copy.
Yes, what are those straight-laced executives in Stellenbosch smoking?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now