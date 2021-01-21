Money & Investing How black-owned asset manager Mianzo is challenging the status quo Black-owned asset manager Mianzo pushes into SA’s unit trust inner circle with a radically low-cost option BL PREMIUM

A small black-owned investment firm, Mianzo Asset Management, plans to take on SA’s investment establishment by offering two new retail unit trusts with fee structures that rival low-cost passive investment products.

Mianzo, one of a handful of black-owned asset managers in Cape Town, has partnered with 27four Investment Managers to roll out the Mianzo Equity 27four and Mianzo CPI+3% 27four unit trusts...