Are SA shopkeepers really that bad?
Fishing for top management in pricey offshore waters is becoming a habit among retailers. What needs to change?
21 January 2021 - 05:00
It is decidedly odd that SA, with its rich heritage of retail start-ups, struggles to find home-grown CEOs to run its businesses.
Take Pick n Pay’s choice of Dutch executive Pieter Boone, the former COO of German multinational Metro...
