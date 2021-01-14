Heartbreak rand at it again
Just as the going got good, the rand went on a tear — the wrong way. What now for the volatile currency?
14 January 2021 - 05:00
The rand is up to its old tricks again.
If you look at just the starting and end points of the currency in 2020 you might have been fooled into thinking it had enjoyed an uneventful year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now