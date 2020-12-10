Money & Investing EOH’s state capture catharsis CEO Stephen van Coller has closed the door on the ‘old’ EOH. But what are the prospects for its new incarnation? BL PREMIUM

Stephen van Coller and his team at EOH are hoping that their appearance at the Zondo commission into state capture marks an end, at least symbolically, to a brutal two-year investigation into compromised public sector contracts.

"The evidence given before the Zondo commission over the past week sees us firmly close the door on the old EOH," Van Coller told shareholders at a presentation of the company’s annual financial results last week...