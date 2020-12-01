SA’s retirement planning industry must adapt and transform for survival

There’s never a bad time to start planning for your retirement, and SA’s retirement planning industry is one of the best in the world to do so — and it will be even better once it has diversified to reflect the country’s people.

This was the consensus at a Business Day Dialogue hosted by ASI, where I was joined by Viresh Maharaj, managing executive of corporate distribution at Sanlam, Andrew Davison, head of advice at Old Mutual corporate consultants, and independent scenario planner Clem Sunter.

The issue of diversity and the transformation required to achieve is a burning topic across the country’s business environment — and not just in financial services. However, in this sector, which sets out to build relationships of trust with their clients — who tend to trust people who are similar to them.

That’s why older people tend to not trust younger advisers, for example, and while great work is being done to redress imbalances and provide opportunities for black investment advisers and black asset managers, there are still only 51 black-owned asset managers across public and private markets, with just 8.8% of SA’s savings and investment pool owned by black people.

It’s the responsibility of the whole industry to change what we look like, so that we can reach out to more South Africans to help them protect their futures. People trust advisers who look like them, who share a language and a culture with them, and who truly understand what their financial needs could be.

There’s another way that the industry needs to transform: while pension funds exist to promote the financial wellbeing of their members, they’re doing enough to drive financial education and literacy. I also believe that the regulator needs to insist on a greater emphasis on these, and on transparency and the disclosure of conflicts of interest.

For example, just 16% of the financial advisory market is independent brokers, with the balance being tied to a single financial institution, each with its own interests and alliances.

Financial advisers should also have a holistic view of their clients’ needs, which is why it doesn’t make sense to have one person advising on an individual’s wealth management and retirement planning, and another managing their medical aid advisory. ‘Tied’ agents have a loyalty to their employer — but they also have a narrow view of the solutions that are available, and can only advise on the products of the company they work for.