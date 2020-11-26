Money & Investing Investec: Still not an appealing punt Costs at Investec’s UK unit have surged, and some fret that its time as a specialist bank has run its course BL PREMIUM

More than 12 years after the global financial crisis, Investec has finally worked a portfolio of bad debts out of its system.

Only, its decision to push structured products had come back to bite it — and led to a big increase in costs for the UK division of the specialist bank...