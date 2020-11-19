Don’t write off the rand yet
The currency has been a lame nag for so long that its recent run may have caught some off-guard. But it could rally further
19 November 2020 - 05:00
The rand has been an almost one-way negative bet in most investors’ eyes for at least the past three years.
But one notable portfolio manager is now warning that investors should be careful of being overly bearish on the local currency for too long.
