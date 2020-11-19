A Telkom payday at last?
The company says talks to spin off its towers business are advanced. But how much, realistically, will a sale bring in?
19 November 2020 - 05:00
Telkom’s investors may finally get a payout from the company’s property portfolio. After at least two years of talks, management says plans "to unlock value" are at an advanced stage.
"We’ve been in a preparatory phase, using external advisers in terms of our masts and towers business, and … we intend to maximise value that can be realised through that," CEO Sipho Maseko says.
