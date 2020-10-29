Money & Investing Watch this space, says Brian Joffe Long4Life’s quick in and out of City Lodge stock is a clear sign that the cash-flush group is alive to bigger deals BL PREMIUM

Since its listing in 2017 Long4Life, headed by deal-making doyen Brian Joffe, has taken a few unexpected twists and turns — some confusing and some, in retrospect, prudent. Deals have been on, and then off. Strategic shareholdings have been accumulated, and then abandoned.

So Joffe’s suggestion that Long4Life will stick mainly to buying back its own shares in the short term might actually mean the company is about to pounce on a sizeable acquisition.