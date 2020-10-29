Money & Investing Toasters and eyelashes: How Clicks beat the Covid blues Clicks has bested its retail peers with double-digit profit growth — and says its future remains in SA BL PREMIUM

False eyelashes had a bumper season, but mascara sales dropped during the lockdown. Who knows, maybe eyelashes are just more noticeble on Zoom.

That’s just one of the changes in buying patterns noted by pharmaceutical, health and beauty retailer Clicks, which released year-end numbers last week.