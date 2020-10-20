National Wills Week | Is your will in order?

More than 75% of South Africans pass away without a valid will in place, causing devastating consequences for their families and dependants.

To help combat this statistic, the Law Society of SA (LSSA) promotes National Wills Week, every year, and participating attorneys offer their drafting services for basic wills at no cost to clients.

Wills Week is normally in September, but due to Covid-19 and lockdown, the LSSA has announced that National Wills Week will be from October 26 to 30 this year.