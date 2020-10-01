Confident RMI argues its case
Investment firms are increasingly out of favour, but Outsurance owner RMI reckons it still has a role to play
01 October 2020 - 05:00
Even after RMB Holdings unbundled its largest asset — a chunk of FirstRand — there is still no talk of its sibling Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) spinning its holdings out to shareholders.
Yet the future of investment trusts is coming under greater scrutiny.
