Money & Investing Confident RMI argues its case Investment firms are increasingly out of favour, but Outsurance owner RMI reckons it still has a role to play BL PREMIUM

Even after RMB Holdings unbundled its largest asset — a chunk of FirstRand — there is still no talk of its sibling Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) spinning its holdings out to shareholders.

Yet the future of investment trusts is coming under greater scrutiny.