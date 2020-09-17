Time for the JSE’s old dogs?
Grindrod’s shares have been adrift for ages. But asset sales and better earnings could make it a screaming buy
17 September 2020 - 05:00
After years of a sinking share price, Grindrod might turn out to be one of the most rewarding deep-value plays on the JSE in the next two years.
As things stand, the ports and logistics specialist is offering a discount of 72% on a last-stated NAV of close to R12.40 a share. At the time of writing Grindrod’s market capitalisation was only R2.65bn on a share price of 347c.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now