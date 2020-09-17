Money & Investing Sanlam: keeping it simple New CEO Paul Hanratty has lauded the company’s conservatism, which, so far, has mitigated Covid’s impact BL PREMIUM

Sanlam has proved to be a lot more durable than its competitors during the Covid crisis — unlike Old Mutual and Liberty it remained profitable, though operating profit was down 22% to R3.9bn.

And it was economic factors rather than mortality rates that tripped the company up in the first half, says new CEO Paul Hanratty.