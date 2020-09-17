Sanlam: keeping it simple
New CEO Paul Hanratty has lauded the company’s conservatism, which, so far, has mitigated Covid’s impact
17 September 2020 - 05:00
Sanlam has proved to be a lot more durable than its competitors during the Covid crisis — unlike Old Mutual and Liberty it remained profitable, though operating profit was down 22% to R3.9bn.
And it was economic factors rather than mortality rates that tripped the company up in the first half, says new CEO Paul Hanratty.
