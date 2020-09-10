Money & Investing Santam: In good shape, bad PR aside Santam’s reputation, not its finances, has taken the real battering from Covid. That puts it on brokers’ buy lists BL PREMIUM

Santam might have got through the first six months of 2020 in good shape financially, but the insurer’s reputation has been hit much harder.

Its refusal to pay out business interruption claims related to the lockdown resulting from the Covid-19 epidemic has been widely criticised, particularly from a business which promises "insurance good and proper".