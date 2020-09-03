Money & Investing Nick Holland’s unfinished business at Gold Fields With only South Deep as a possible minus, he is regarded as having made a huge contribution to the industry BL PREMIUM

Flamboyant is not a word you’d ordinarily associate with someone seasoned in the rough and tumble world of mining, and almost certainly not when that person heads one of the world’s largest gold-mining companies.

Yet it’s a word used time and again to describe Nick Holland, CEO of Gold Fields, who has become characterised by his auburn hair, wide grin and snazzy suits, often garnished with a pocket square.