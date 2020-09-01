WEBINAR | Is it finally time for justice for apartheid economic crime?

The culture of impunity for corruption and economic crime in SA didn’t start with state capture or the arms deal. Evidence shows that large international financial institutions made billions of rand worth of profit from economic crimes during apartheid.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) recommended prosecutions for such crimes but so far we have seen no action or substantive reparations for the victims of apartheid. Are we doing enough to tackle the legacy of this crime against humanity?

Join Open Secrets and Financial Mail for a FM Private Lounge online discussion, where Open Secrets will be handing over a docket of evidence to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

FM editor Rob Rose will be in discussion with:

Hermione Cronje — head of the investigative directorate, NPA

Yasmin Sooka — human rights lawyer and former TRC commissioner

Hennie van Vuuren — director, Open Secrets

Tabitha Paine — legal researcher, Open Secrets

Event details:

Date: September 3 2020

Time: 9am — 10.30am

Cost: Free