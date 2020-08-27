Money & Investing Battle of the banks: Team blue wins, for now Standard Bank’s results look that much better than rival Absa’s. But setting aside less cash for bad debts could bite it BL PREMIUM

Standard Bank was once considered to be one of the most reliable cash generators on the JSE — even at the height of the global financial crisis its income barely went backwards.

But probably the only comfort for Standard Bank and its shareholders is that in its financial results for the six months to June, it did substantially better than rival Absa.