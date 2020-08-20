eMedia’s moment in the sun?
With HCI keeping a tight hold on its shares, there’s not much market buzz over the company. But there should be
20 August 2020 - 05:00
The picture at broadcast group eMedia Holdings looks much sharper these days – thanks mainly to a stronger signal pulsing at its free-to-air satellite television hub.
It’s just a pity that eMedia shares are not getting many eyeballs because the ordinary and low-voting N shares are so tightly held.
