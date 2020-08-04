Money & Investing

FREE | Analysts discuss institutional investing in a post-Covid-19 world

Register to join the Financial Mail Private Lounge LIVE discussion on August 6 2020 at 9am

04 August 2020 - 07:37
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON

The Financial Mail Top Analyst Awards, in partnership with IRESS, JSE, CFA Society South Africa and Intellidex, recognises and rewards SA’s top analysts in the institutional stockbroking industry every year.

Top Analysts results are announced in more than 40 different research sectors, while the best broking houses are named for sales, execution and overall research output.

Following the 2020 Financial Mail Top Analyst Awards, which this year moved to an online experience, we have added an additional element, Financial Mail Private Lounge LIVE.

Join Nastassia Arendse and industry thought leaders as they discuss the 2020 Top Analyst results, trends in the current results, and what to expect in a post-Covid-19 environment.

Date: Thursday August 6 2020
Time: 9am - 10am
Cost: Free

Click here to register>>>

 

