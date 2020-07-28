Money & Investing IN FULL | Financial Mail Ranking the Analysts 2020 Read our full special report and rankings BL PREMIUM

The Financial Mail Ranking the Analysts survey (https://www.businesslive.co.za/fm/money-and-investing/2020-07-28-fm-ranking-the-analysts-2020-quality-research-matters-most/) has been the leading assessment of investment banks’ stockbroking businesses for more than 40 years. It remains the most comprehensive assessment of the country’s top investment researchers. Sell-side firms nominate their analysts in the various JSE categories, then the firms that buy their research – asset managers, pension funds and the like – rank the analysts.

In the 40 research categories, there are 19 new individual winners. In terms of firm rankings, Standard Bank SBG Securities is ranked number one for the fifth consecutive year. This overall team award is based on consolidated scores for all 40 research categories, using team scores rather than those of the individual analysts.