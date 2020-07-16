Money & Investing Why Renergen’s prospects look promising Renergen is making it its business to talk up small-cap stocks. And its own prospects, hype aside, look promising BL PREMIUM

When the Renergen executives first went out to inspect the natural gas asset they had bought in the Free State, they had no idea of the stomach-churning event that would follow.

There were four wells in the ground which had been left open to emit natural gas, the principal component of which is methane, which attracts flies.