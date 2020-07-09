Money & Investing Holy Crapitec: bank’s 70% profit plunge As Covid-19 cuts short an unbroken 20-year run, is it time to start rating Capitec like any other boring bank stock? BL PREMIUM

Capitec started 2020 safely ensconced as one of the rock star counters on the JSE.

Its share price was hovering near a record high of around R1,500; it had just added business banking to its repertoire with the acquisition of Mercantile Bank; and it was by far SA’s biggest bank by client numbers.