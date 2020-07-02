‘We’re not selling assets’ – HCI’s Johnny Copelyn
CEO Johnny Copelyn reckons the group can weather 18 months of virus-enforced limbo. But what comes after that?
02 July 2020 - 05:00
Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI), whose main assets have been in Covid-19 limbo, should be able to hold out for 18 months without having to take drastic action to curb its substantial debt levels, says CEO Johnny Copelyn.
He is adamant the group will not need to embark on a rights issue.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now