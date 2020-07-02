Money & Investing ‘We’re not selling assets’ – HCI’s Johnny Copelyn CEO Johnny Copelyn reckons the group can weather 18 months of virus-enforced limbo. But what comes after that? BL PREMIUM

Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI), whose main assets have been in Covid-19 limbo, should be able to hold out for 18 months without having to take drastic action to curb its substantial debt levels, says CEO Johnny Copelyn.

He is adamant the group will not need to embark on a rights issue.