Money & Investing Tsogo Sun to roll up its sleeves Tsogo Sun will reclaim its role as manager, as Marriott ditches three iconic SA hotels in the worst of times

The small town of Magaliesburg near the Magaliesberg mountain range went into a panic on news that the Mount Grace Country House & Spa was going to close.

But it turns out that Marriott International was simply walking away early from its lease to manage the hotel, while Tsogo Sun takes over the management of the hotel it actually owns, along with two others.