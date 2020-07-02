Money & Investing Keep a beady eye on Brait Recent asset sales and a revved-up investment team mean that perhaps the market has got this one wrong BL PREMIUM

The Brait value unlock effort, while strictly for the patient, could be worth monitoring closely in the months ahead for further dislocations in the share price.

A not insubstantial R3bn has been raised by Brait from asset sales in recent months — and net cash inflow from the investment portfolio topped R1.6bn in the year to end-March.