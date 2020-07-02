Keep a beady eye on Brait
Recent asset sales and a revved-up investment team mean that perhaps the market has got this one wrong
02 July 2020 - 05:00
The Brait value unlock effort, while strictly for the patient, could be worth monitoring closely in the months ahead for further dislocations in the share price.
A not insubstantial R3bn has been raised by Brait from asset sales in recent months — and net cash inflow from the investment portfolio topped R1.6bn in the year to end-March.
