FREE WEBINAR | Is the auditing industry in crisis?

30 June 2020 - 15:09
The "big four" auditing companies have been described as a cartel. Not only do they audit and consult for the biggest corporations and governments, they’ve also been implicated in audit failure and corrupt consulting deals. Yet they face no accountability. This impunity reveals why reform of the industry is now so essential.

Join Open Secrets for a Financial Mail Private Lounge online discussion, drawing focus to the auditing industry and Open Secrets’ new report The Corporations and Economic Crime Report (Volume 2): The Auditors.

Rob Rose, Financial Mail editor will be in discussion with:

  • Khaya Sithole - independent analyst and accounting lecturer
  • Bernard Agulhas - outgoing CEO, Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors (IRBA)
  • Mamello Mosiana - researcher: advocacy and investigations, Open Secrets
  • Michael Marchant - researcher: advocacy and investigations, Open Secrets

Event details:

Date: Thursday, July 2 2020
Time: 12.30pm - 2pm
Cost: free

Click here to register >>>

 

