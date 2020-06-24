FREE WEBINAR | Leading economists on how the special adjustments budget will affect SA economy

Finance minister Tito Mboweni tabled his special adjustments budget to modify the existing budget from February this year. The budget is expected to provide for the state’s Covid-19 response and SA’s future fiscal sustainability. But how will the new budget tip SA: is the country headed towards another debt trap, or will the budget drive national cohesion to foster recovery and drive a realistic growth strategy?

FM editor Rob Rose and FM economics editor Claire Bisseker will be in conversation with Citi Bank economist Gina Schoeman, Sanlam Investments economist Arthur Kamp and independent economist Thabi Leoka, on the adjusted 2020/2021 budget, and the implications for the economy and SA’s future fiscal sustainability.

Join us online for a FM Private Lounge where leading economists will get to grips with the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the SA economy.

