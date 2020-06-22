Financial Mail’s Top Analysts for 2020 will be announced online

The awards, in association with Iress, the JSE and the CFA Society SA, recognise SA’s top analysts in the institutional stockbroking industry.

The Financial Mail has been associated with the Top Analyst survey since 1975 — the only survey in SA that provides a reliable and independent ranking of skills in the industry.

The research, conducted by Intellidex, is estimated to cover 90% of the institutional market through confidential questionnaires completed by domestic institutional clients of SA stockbroker firms.

Forty-eight awards will be announced across various investment sectors in 2020.

In addition to Iress and JSE, this year we are proud to be partnering with the CFA Society South Africa, which has been involved in the awards for many years under the auspices of the Young Analyst Award. The society promotes the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence in the investment profession.