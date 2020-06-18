Money & Investing Why MultiChoice is throwing in its lot with Netflix If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em: MultiChoice opts to counter the streaming threat with a canny new partnership BL PREMIUM

In perhaps one of the biggest about-turns in recent corporate history, pay-TV operator MultiChoice has signed a distribution deal with Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

These were once considered its arch-rivals. "Not so long ago the company appeared to view itself as a competitor to the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video," says Tefo Mohapi, technology analyst and CEO of iAfrikan Digital.