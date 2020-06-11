HCI buys itself a bit of time
HCI, whose assets span casinos to buses, may not be in as big a pickle as feared – especially if banks play nicely
11 June 2020 - 05:00
Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI), an investment company that carried substantial debt into the Covid-19 lockdown, appears to have bought itself some much-needed breathing space.
The group, which is anchored by its casino and alternative gambling interests in Tsogo Sun Gaming, holds debt of close to R3bn.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now