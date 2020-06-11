Money & Investing HCI buys itself a bit of time HCI, whose assets span casinos to buses, may not be in as big a pickle as feared – especially if banks play nicely BL PREMIUM

Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI), an investment company that carried substantial debt into the Covid-19 lockdown, appears to have bought itself some much-needed breathing space.

The group, which is anchored by its casino and alternative gambling interests in Tsogo Sun Gaming, holds debt of close to R3bn.