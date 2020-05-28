Money & Investing the G spot Tiger Brands: It’s a jungle out there We asked CEO Noel Doyle if this was the beginning of the end for Tiger as we know it BL PREMIUM

Tiger Brands’ interim results were frightful. Half a billion rands of impairments pushed headline earnings 35% lower, and the maker of Jungle Oats has warned that about R500m could be wiped off its second-half profits. Surprisingly, the company (which focuses on brands) is planning to manufacture more private-label goods for SA’s supermarkets. We asked CEO Noel Doyle if this was the beginning of the end for Tiger as we know it.

ND: Let me step back a little: we’ve had a good private-label business in our Enterprise business — for example, Woolworths is a major customer — and in a business like snacks and treats we work with Shoprite on a combined label brand called Regal.