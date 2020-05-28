the G spot
Tiger Brands: It’s a jungle out there
We asked CEO Noel Doyle if this was the beginning of the end for Tiger as we know it
28 May 2020 - 05:00
Tiger Brands’ interim results were frightful. Half a billion rands of impairments pushed headline earnings 35% lower, and the maker of Jungle Oats has warned that about R500m could be wiped off its second-half profits. Surprisingly, the company (which focuses on brands) is planning to manufacture more private-label goods for SA’s supermarkets. We asked CEO Noel Doyle if this was the beginning of the end for Tiger as we know it.
ND: Let me step back a little: we’ve had a good private-label business in our Enterprise business — for example, Woolworths is a major customer — and in a business like snacks and treats we work with Shoprite on a combined label brand called Regal.
