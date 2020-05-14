Corporate SA’s role in debt crisis

SA has a substantial sovereign debt problem. Much has been made, rightly, about the revaluation of the government’s debt to junk status, after Moody’s joined S&P and Fitch in downgrading the country in March.

But one dimension of this saga that has not received proper attention is the responsibility that corporate SA has in the government’s debt problem.

To be sure, the issues which commentators highlight when discussing SA’s sovereign debt, like perennially low growth, are important. However, the composition of corporate liabilities impose a social cost that ought to make us rethink the debate on free capital flows.

To understand why, consider the "original sin" in international debt financing for an emerging market: borrowing a large share of your external debt in foreign currency. As we saw in the devastating 1998 Asian crisis, having a currency mismatch between your tax revenues (which you collect in local currency) and your debt obligations (which you owe in foreign currency) only exacerbates downturns.

It creates a vicious spiral. As your currency depreciates, it leads to a higher risk of default, which, in turn, increases the cost of servicing debt, further undermining the country’s creditworthiness.

But the fact that SA now faces a sovereign debt crisis is odd. The country has actually made huge strides in limiting its exposure to foreign currency debt. Consider that in 2007, before the financial crisis, roughly 60% of external government borrowing was in foreign currency. Recent data shows that now only about 20% of external debt is in foreign currency. This is an unambiguous improvement — the technocrats at the Reserve Bank and ministry of finance should be lauded for it.

Now consider the implications: in principle, the government could simply "print away" its local currency debt liabilities (inflation risks notwithstanding). And, since its foreign currency obligations are small, the default risk (and cost of servicing its debt) shouldn’t be significant.

Why, then, has SA’s sovereign debt been relegated to junk status? Why have yields on credit default swaps (CDSs) for SA bonds, which are a measure of default risk, more than doubled in the past two months?

One way to get a handle on this puzzle, and thereby understand the underlying dynamics, is to decompose the price (known as yield "spreads") which SA pays on its sovereign liabilities. Wenxin Du and Jesse Schreger, professors at the University of Chicago and Columbia University respectively, offer an innovative way to do this. They suggest we decompose the spread that an emerging-market government pays relative to the US government into, first, the outright default risk and second, the currency risk.