Money & Investing Can PSG afford to cut Capitec lose? Speculation is rife that the company's most successful asset — Capitec — is back on the unbundling block

Investment house PSG Group has, over the decades, undergone numerous transformation exercises that founder Jannie Mouton would clearly define as "Project Growth". "Project Internal Focus" and "Project Unlock Value".

Older readers may remember that 2002’s "Project Unlock Value" (in)famously involved unbundling PSG’s stake in Capitec Bank — a decision almost instantly rued by Mouton and his brains trust.