Actuary angst: Liberty trumps Discovery in court

Liberty has suffered many blows from Discovery over the years.

Most of Discovery’s top management defected from Liberty — including founding CEO Adrian Gore and his longtime second-in-command, Barry Swartzberg — as did many of Discovery’s top financial advisers.

So there must have been an extra pleasure for Liberty last week as the courts overruled Discovery’s application to ban Liberty’s new wellness scheme. This bonus is offered to clients of Liberty’s Lifestyle Protector death and disability range, and for an extra 5% premium it gives cash back after five years.

The extent of the bonus depends on your status in a recognised wellness plan. For now SA has only two such recognised plans: Discovery Vitality and Momentum Multiply. So Liberty, Discovery argued in its failed bid, was using the knowledge built up by Vitality to assess its own clients.

Liberty could have taken another stab at its own wellness plan, but it has botched both attempts in the past — Freestyle and OwnMyLife. These two fell somewhere between Vitality and a rewards programme such as Standard Bank’s UCount or Absa Rewards.

Says David Jewell, head of retail solutions at Liberty: "We could have set up another wellness programme but we believe that any information that a client wants to give us about themselves which is relevant to their risk profile should be their choice."

Wellness programmes can only work effectively if they are tied into medical aid with the rich health information on each client that goes with it, and Liberty has exited the SA medical aid market.

Judge Raylene Keightley said in her judgment that Vitality members paid for their membership — it was their personal information and they were free to make it public.

Keightley said she had to consider the correct balance between the rights of Discovery as the trademark proprietor and those of Liberty as a competitor, and of course, the public’s rights.

She said that even though Discovery had been a major innovator, this did not give it licence to stifle competition.

Jewell says: "We have given Discovery full credit for its programme and no reasonable person — certainly no professional intermediary — could mistake Vitality for a Liberty product."