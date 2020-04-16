Capitec results: keeping its cash close

There was an air of the calm before the storm in Capitec’s year-end results to February, which will almost certainly be the last good set of numbers before the financial devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic becomes clear.

Capitec has treated the coronavirus as a post-balance sheet event on the advice of its auditors, says CEO Gerrie Fourie.

Yet it has chosen to scrap the final dividend "after extensive deliberation" on what Covid-19 might do to business this year, erring on the Reserve Bank’s guidance rather than shareholder demands.

Capitec’s executives have also waived 2020’s cash bonus, and there’ll be no increases in management fees this year.