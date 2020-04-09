Sanlam’s Big Green new guy

Hanratty also decentralised the monolithic Old Mutual Asset Managers to a range of self-contained boutiques.

He moved to London in 2009 to take over the long-term savings cluster of the greater Old Mutual Group, which was everything in the company except Nedbank and Mutual & Federal. He then became COO, and was widely considered heir apparent to then CEO Julian Roberts. But at the final hurdle when Roberts retired, former Liberty chief Bruce Hemphill was brought in to head the group.

Says Wood, who worked for Hanratty as a junior actuary, developing the Old Mutual Investment Frontiers range of investment products in the late 1990s: "Paul is very smart, a good thinker and decisive. But I wouldn’t call him a people pleaser. Bruce, a much more patient and tactful person, was probably the right choice in 2015 for the task of dismantling the dysfunctional Old Mutual group."

Cromwell Mashengete, co-head of equities at Sanlam Investment Management, says he was surprised when Hanratty was not appointed Old Mutual CEO in 2015.

"But he is full of energy, and I am sure he is fully immersed in the Sanlam culture already."

Wood adds that Hanratty certainly won’t want to see through his five years or so in the job plodding away, looking for consensus.

Current Sanlam group CEO Ian Kirk’s contract ends in December 2020, but he is planning to step down in June. "With Paul’s experience he could take over tomorrow," says Kirk, "but it would be a bad time to hand over in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis." He adds, however, that Hanratty needs to be in office before the annual board strategy meeting in August.

"And I’ll continue to work on behalf of the industry at Asisa [the Association for Savings & Investment SA] until the end of the year as we navigate the unprecedented times we live in."