Money & Investing Dark fibre: Remgro's dark horse The company's investment in tech hub CIVH is starting to look like a real winner — as is its plump pile of cash

In the past few weeks investment company Remgro has benefited markedly from its substantial offshore cash pile.

What’s more, that might obscure the encouraging valuations reflected for the investment company’s two biggest unlisted investments in its latest interim report.