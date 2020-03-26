Comair readies for job cuts

Like the economy in which it operates, SA’s aviation sector will emerge from the current economic crisis in a very different shape to what it was a month ago.

With no commercial flights permitted anywhere in SA for at least the next three weeks, the full impact is hard to gauge. There are already casualties and more will follow.

Bankrupt state-owned carrier SA Express grounded itself more than a week ago, and while the plan was for SAA’s business rescue practitioners to reveal their turnaround strategy for the airline next week, it’s hard to see a future for it.

After all, SAA is regarded by many critics as a state-owned vanity project, in an environment where government spending priorities are going to be stretched more thinly than ever before.

In the meantime, private-sector competitor Comair is wasting no time in making cutbacks.

Hours ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of SA’s three-week lockdown, and days after announcing the sudden departure of two senior executives, Comair revealed that it was embarking on a significant retrenchment process.

How many jobs will be cut is still an open question, amid mounting losses across several of its businesses, which span passenger travel, airport lounges, airline training and catering, among others.

"Despite our efforts over the past few months to preserve cash, maintain liquidity, divestment from nonperforming acquisitions, aggressive cost reduction across the group, taking back control of the fleet and unlocking further operational efficiencies, more remains to be done," said CEO Wrenelle Stander in a statement.